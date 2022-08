BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. A monument to world-renowned singer Muslum Magomayev has been unveiled at the Baku Seaside National Park.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the unveiling ceremony.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva talked to representatives of culture and art.

At the end, pictures were taken.

