BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. The creativity of Muslim Magomayev lives on, and generation after generation, representatives of our people rise to top of creativity, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the memorial evening organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the world famous opera and pop singer, composer, People's Artist of the USSR and Azerbaijan Muslim Magomayev.

Will be updated