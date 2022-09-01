Inauguration of Azerbaijani Embassy’s new building in Rome is important example of friendly relations between two countries - Sergio Mattarella

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. This year we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. This morning you inaugurated a new building of the Azerbaijani Embassy. This is an important example of the friendly relations between Italy and Azerbaijan.

The remarks were made by President of Italy Sergio Mattarella during a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Rome.

"Mr. President, I am proud to personally welcome you here at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy. You are welcome!

After a visit in 2020, which is evidence of the strategic nature of our relationship, I am very pleased and honored to welcome you here at the Quirinale Palace again. You are welcome again, Mr. President," said President of Italy Sergio Mattarella.