President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella in Rome (PHOTO)

President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella in Rome

Politics Materials 1 September 2022 17:05 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella in Rome

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today met with President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella.

A ceremonial guard of honor was arranged for President Ilham Aliyev at the Quirinale Palace in Rome.

President of Italy Sergio Mattarella welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.

The Azerbaijani delegation was introduced to President Sergio Mattarella, while the Italian delegation was introduced to President Ilham Aliyev.

The presidents then posed for official photos.

Will be updated

