BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. US will continue to support Azerbaijan's efforts against human trafficking, Trend reports citing the statement of US Embassy in Azerbaijan.

"The United States is working with Azerbaijan to combat human trafficking through the prosecution of traffickers, the protection of victims, and the prevention of human trafficking. Today, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Hugo Guevara visited a shelter operated by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs, which is providing shelter and safety for victims. The State Department and USAID/Azerbaijan will continue to support the Government of Azerbaijan's efforts against trafficking," said the statement.