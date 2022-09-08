Foreigners get acquainted with consequences of Armenian vandalism in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 12:49)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, September 8. Famous travelers from more than 20 countries, having arrived in Karabakh and East Zangazur got acquainted with the consequences of Armenian vandalism in Shusha, Trend reports.

The visitors familiarized themselves with the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, saw the monuments of notable Azerbaijani personalities Uzeyir Hajibayli, Natavan, and Bulbul, fired upon by the Armenian troops during the first Karabakh war in the 1990s, as well as the destroyed houses of Azerbaijanis.

Furthermore, famous travelers witnessed the reconstruction activities carried out in Shusha. They also visited the Shusha fortress and headed to Jidir Duzu.