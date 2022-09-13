What is happening on Azerbaijani-Armenian border? - Causes of tension

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. The units of the Armenian armed forces have committed a large-scale provocation in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, Trend reports.

Sabotage groups of the Armenian armed forces in the dark time of the day mined the areas between the positions of the Azerbaijani army units and the supply road in different directions, using the mountainous terrain and existing ravines.

Over the past month, the provocations of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Lachin and Kalbajar regions of the state border, the cases of shelling of the positions of the Azerbaijani army in these regions from various types of weapons are intense and systematic.

In a number of cases, attempts were made to infiltrate the reconnaissance and sabotage groups of the Armenian armed forces into the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and they were prevented thanks to the vigilance of our military units. We see the concentration of offensive weapons, heavy artillery and manpower by Armenia along the borders of Azerbaijan.

Despite the statements of high-ranking Armenian officials, the presence of personnel and military equipment of the Armenian armed forces in the territories of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, and joint activities with illegal Armenian military units continue.

While the Republic of Azerbaijan carries out large-scale and complex humanitarian demining activities, Armenia continues to deliberately plant mines on the territory of Azerbaijan.

With such military adventures, the political and military leadership of Armenia deliberately aggravates the situation in the region, disrupts negotiations on a peace agreement, does not fulfill its obligations under the tripartite statement of November 10, 2020, slows down construction projects carried out by Azerbaijan in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, and aims to mislead the international community.

Recent events show that a safe zone should be created near the border with Azerbaijan. Otherwise, Armenia's provocations will continue. Armenia should be forced to peace. We must not allow the rise of revanchism in Armenia!