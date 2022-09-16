Business forum dedicated to restoration and development of Karabakh region starts in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, September 16. A business forum dedicated to restoration and development of the Karabakh region has started in Shusha, Trend reports.

Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Inan Karimov, Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States Bahgdad Amreyev, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov, President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye Mustafa Rifat, President of National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev, Chairman of Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBD) Management Board Orkhan Mammadov, Deputy Chairman of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan Farhodjon Toshpulatov and Chairman of the Council of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan Kubanychbek Kasymaliev will make presentations at the forum.

Furthermore, within the framework of the business forum, a special session will be held on the topic 'Investment Opportunities of the Karabakh and East Zangazur Economic Regions', where Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha district Aydin Karimov, Chairman of the Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev, Acting Head of AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev and Chairman of the Board of the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones of Azerbaijan Elshad Nuriyev will speak.