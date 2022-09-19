Nancy Pelosi's visit to Armenia aims to create obstacles for establishing peace in South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The statements of Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Nancy Pelosi during her visit to Armenia along with gross and biased distortion of reality in the region are aimed at preventing the establishment of sustainable peace and stability in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijani political expert Elchin Mirzabayli told Trend.

According to him, these statements stimulate separatism, incite ethnic hatred and deepen contradictions.

"I think everyone remembers how Pelosi supported the occupier for almost 30 years. She was next to Armenians, that is, war criminals, murderers of children and women, terrorists, and vandals, when Azerbaijanis were subjected to genocide when their houses, sanctuaries and graves of their relatives were destroyed, and, perhaps, in various ways she provided practical support to the anti-Azerbaijani plans of Armenian ultranationalists, Dashnaks, Hunchak party, ASALA terrorists. Because people like Pelosi remember about universal human values, the principles of humanism, only when it suits them," Mirzabayli stated.

"We have never seen Pelosi, who is currently trying to pass off the predators as the 'oppressed', shed tears for innocent people, babies and women who have become victims of military operations being implemented around the world. We also haven't seen her and others like her express emotions about the innocent victims in Khojaly and other regions of Azerbaijan that were subjected to Armenian aggression. She also showed no sympathy for babies left without arms and legs, who became victims of 'winged democracy' in Iraq, Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, and Yemen. But obviously, her incredible hypocrisy was calculated to get the votes of Armenians in the elections to be held in the US. And the reason why she laughs and suddenly 'cries' in Yerevan is that she needs funds for the elections and the campaign fund. Nancy Pelosi is not crying for Armenians, she is crying for her own interests," he said.