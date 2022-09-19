Nancy Pelosi's visit to Armenia does not contribute to establishment of peace in South Caucasus - Turkish official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The current visit of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, one of the co-chairs of the Minsk Group Nancy Pelosi to Armenia doesn't contribute to peace in the region, as well as world peace, Trend reports via the President of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Shentop.

According to him, while many international organizations have recognized Armenia as an occupier, the Minsk group hasn't taken any steps to resolve the conflict during the almost 30-year period of occupation of Azerbaijani lands.

Shentop said that this visit doesn't contribute to the process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and may deepen the crisis.

He stressed that Türkiye, as always, will be close to Azerbaijan.