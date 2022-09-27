History written by victorious Azerbaijani Army under leadership of President Ilham Aliyev is important factor in ensuring peace in region - OTS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The history written by the victorious Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev is an important factor in ensuring lasting peace and security in the region, the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Baghdad Amreyev said in his message on the anniversary of the Second Karabakh War beginning, Trend reports.

“27 September is the Remembrance Day in our founding Member State Azerbaijan for honoring and mourning the military personnel and martyrs who fought heroically in the Second Karabakh War and sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Amreyev noted.

According to him, the history written by the victorious Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev is also a solid foundation for the further development and prosperity of Azerbaijan.

“The OTS and all the Turkic peoples with deep reverence commemorate the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of brotherly Azerbaijan,” concluded the official.