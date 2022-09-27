We gave first martyrs exactly here, in this place - President Ilham Aliyev in Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. We gave the first martyrs exactly here, in this place, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said making a speech after laying flowers at a memorial plaque to 27 September-Remembrance Day in Garakhanbayli village, Fuzuli district, Trend reports.

"In honor of our martyrs, this monument, this piece of rock has been erected here near the village of Garakhanbayli. Garakhanbayli village and five other villages were liberated on the first day of the second Karabakh war. Garakhanbayli, Garvand, Horadiz village, Yukhari Abdurrahmanli – the villages of Fuzuli district, and villages of Jabrayil district – Boyuk Marjanli and Nuzgar – were liberated on the first day of the war. We gave the first martyrs exactly here, in this place. The enemy's trench was located next to this monument. There were five or six lines of defense in this direction. Azerbaijani soldiers, Azerbaijani officers were facing death to break through this and subsequent defense lines. They were literally facing death, sacrificing their lives so that our tricolor flag could fly in Shusha and all other lands that were occupied at the time. They sacrificed their lives so that the people of Azerbaijan could restore their dignity, restore justice and return our people to these lands," the head of state said.