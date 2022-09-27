Armenia's provocations impede normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations – FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Despite Azerbaijan's numerous efforts to normalize relations with Armenia in the post-conflict period, the opposite side was regularly committing provocations, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said, while speaking at the Foreign Ministry's event dedicated to September 27 – Remembrance Day, Trend reports.

He noted that large-scale provocations committed by Armenia on September 12-14 damaged the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as impeded peace efforts in the region.