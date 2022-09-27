Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Armenia's provocations impede normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations – FM

Politics Materials 27 September 2022 15:03 (UTC +04:00)
Armenia's provocations impede normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations – FM

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Despite Azerbaijan's numerous efforts to normalize relations with Armenia in the post-conflict period, the opposite side was regularly committing provocations, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said, while speaking at the Foreign Ministry's event dedicated to September 27 – Remembrance Day, Trend reports.

He noted that large-scale provocations committed by Armenia on September 12-14 damaged the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as impeded peace efforts in the region.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more