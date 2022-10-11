Azerbaijani official talks physical damage from Armenian missile attacks on Ganja

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Nearly 3,875 residential houses and apartments were completely destroyed or heavily damaged as a result of Armenian missile attacks on Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Senior Assistant on Special Assignments, Ilgar Safarov said, Trend reports.

Safarov made the remark during a ‘round table meeting on the second anniversary of terror committed by Armenia in Ganja on October 11, 2020’.

According to him, the investigation showed that the missile attacks also resulted in complete destruction or heavy damage of 33 non-residential facilities, including two complete secondary schools - No. 4 and 29, a children's clinic No. 4, two kindergartens - No. 10 and 52, a music college, and others, with a total area of ​​863,700 square meters.

Besides, 92 vehicles became unusable or seriously damaged, and the material damage inflicted as a result of the missile attacks by Armenia amounted to millions of manat, the official said.

Safarov also noted that during the investigation, 113 destroyed or heavily damaged houses, 522 houses in need of repair or restoration, 73 vehicles, were inspected in Ganja. A total of 669 people whose property was damaged were recognized as victims.

He added that following Azerbaijani president’s decree No. 2343 dated December 14, 2020, in connection with the damage caused as a result of the crimes of the Armenian armed forces, compensation in the amount of over 4.9 million manat ($2.8 million) was paid to citizens at the initial stage to ensure the necessary social needs and eliminate the damage caused to their personal property.