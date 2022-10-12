Some countries not helping enough to extradite mercenaries who fought for Armenia - Prosecutor General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Azerbaijan continues its work on extradition of mercenaries who fought by Armenian side during the second Karabakh war despite some difficulties, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev told reporters in Ganja, Trend reports.

"Unfortunately, some states don't provide sufficient assistance in this. However, as you know, after the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan brought to justice the criminals who committed the Khojaly genocide. These mercenaries will also be held accountable. On the other hand, the country uses the documents of these criminal cases in the International Court, international instances. With the evidence that Azerbaijan has received, it demonstrates that the policy of Armenia as a state contradicts the norms of international law," Aliyev said.