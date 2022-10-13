Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan union based on common roots, interests – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. This alliance is based on common roots and common interests, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, Trend reports.

"First of all, I would like to thank you for your careful attitude to the memory of Heydar Aliyev. We have talked about this. I am grateful for the decisions that have been made.

I also have warm memories of your official visit to Azerbaijan and our meeting, negotiations, as well as a very thorough exchange of views both on the bilateral agenda and on regional issues. Since your visit, I think, there are already good achievements and results - we will talk about this shortly - both in the transport sector and in other areas. Issues related to the development of the Middle Corridor are the call of the times. It is good that both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan were prepared for this, because a very modern transport infrastructure has been created in our countries, which already makes it possible to transport large volumes of cargo. But in the future, while coordinating our infrastructure plans, I think we can synchronize further work to expand the capacity of the Trans-Caspian route, which will be in the interests of both our countries and peoples, long-term interests, in the interests of countries that are in our neighborhood. So this topic will have a very serious continuation.

On all other issues, as you noted, our countries are allies and strategic partners. This alliance is based on common roots and common interests. Once again, I would like to congratulate you on the successful holding of the Summit, and thank you for your hospitality" the head of state said.