Third meeting of delimitation commissions planned to be held soon - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The third meeting of the commissions on delimitation [of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border] is planned to be held soon, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on October 14.

This was announced at a trilateral meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held on October 14 in Astana.

At the meeting, an exchange of views took place between Azerbaijan and Armenia on various areas of normalization.

Bayramov noted the importance to start practical work based on the progress made in the negotiations in the trilateral working group on opening up communications.

It was also noted that Azerbaijan stands for conducting the work related to the delimitation process in concrete directions.

The minister stressed the importance of the comprehensive implementation of the trilateral statements [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war].

In this regard, the need for Armenia to implement the unfulfilled provisions of the statements was emphasized, and it was also noted that the laying of mines on the territory of Azerbaijan and the non-provision of minefield maps in full by Armenia are serious problems.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on other humanitarian issues contributing to the normalization process.