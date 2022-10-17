Joint exercises involving special forces of Azerbaijani, Turkish Naval Forces wrap up (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Joint exercises of underwater attack and underwater defense units of special naval battalions of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces and special forces of the Turkish Naval Special Forces, at the Aksaz Naval Base in Turkish Marmaris city, have wrapped up, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the exercises, the Special Forces Units of the two fraternal countries fulfilled the tasks of practicing land and sea tactics, searching for and neutralizing unexploded ordnance and naval mines.

All the assigned tasks were successfully accomplished at the joint exercises.