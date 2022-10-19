Azerbaijani Ombudsman signs two memorandums (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva signed two memorandums, Trend reports on October 19.

The memorandums were signed as part of the Baku International Conference of Ombudspersons and National Human Rights and Institutions, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Ombudsman's Office of Azerbaijan.

The first memorandum was signed with the Permanent Independent Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the second one with the Ombudsman of Morocco.