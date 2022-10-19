Azerbaijani Ombudsman signs two memorandums (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 19 October 2022 12:20 (UTC +04:00)
Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva signed two memorandums, Trend reports on October 19.

The memorandums were signed as part of the Baku International Conference of Ombudspersons and National Human Rights and Institutions, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Ombudsman's Office of Azerbaijan.

The first memorandum was signed with the Permanent Independent Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the second one with the Ombudsman of Morocco.

