Commissioning of Zangilan airport shows importance of East Zangazur in terms of turning region into transport hub - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The opening of Zangilan International Airport with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a significant event in the history of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani MP Tural Ganjaliyev told Trend.

According to him, construction and commissioning of this airport so fast, shows the importance of East Zangazur in terms of turning the region into transport hub.

"The participation of President Ilham Aliyev and President Erdogan in the opening ceremony also shows that East Zangazur is becoming an important regional center. I believe that by opening this airport, Azerbaijan once again shows that it supports sustainable peace," Ganjaliyev said.

He noted that the opening of Zangilan International Airport on the second anniversary of the liberation of Zangilan from occupation is a message of peace and justice as well as the fact that such mega projects will be carried out in the region in the future.

Ganjaliyev stressed that at a time when the whole world is facing an energy and food crisis, Azerbaijan offers new transport and communication projects.