Commission on delimitation of Azerbaijani-Armenian border to meet in Brussels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The third meeting of the Commission on delimitation and security of Azerbaijani-Armenian border will be held in Brussels, capital of Belgium, on November 3, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The second meeting of the state commission on the delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia and border security issues was held in Moscow under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan on August 30.