Turkish president highly praises work carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he felt proud when he saw the work carried out in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, Trend reports.

Erdogan made the statement during his speech at the IX Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Samarkand.

According to him, Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev has made great strides in establishing infrastructure in liberated Karabakh over the past two years.

The Turkish president noted he witnessed the large-scale work conducted on liberated lands during his visit to Karabakh.

"I was proud seeing the work done in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. So many achievements in such a short period of time is a source of great pride," Erdogan added.