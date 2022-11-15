Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani diaspora representatives holding protest in front of French Senate (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 15 November 2022 14:51 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani diaspora representatives holding protest in front of French Senate (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The Azerbaijani diaspora representatives are holding a protest in front of the French Senate, Trend reports.

The rally participants are protesting against the draft anti-Azerbaijani resolution to be considered at the Senate. They urge senators not to pass the resolution, claiming the draft is unfair and biased.

On October 3, a draft resolution against Azerbaijan was submitted to the French Senate. The document prepared by six members of the Senate calls on the French authorities and the EU countries to impose an embargo on oil and gas imported from Azerbaijan.

