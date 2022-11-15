Today, Azerbaijani gas contributes to energy security of Europe - President Ilham Aliyev (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 17:53)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Today, Azerbaijani gas contributes to European energy security, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on November 15 making a press statement together with the President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj, Trend reports.

"As for the issue of gas supplies, Azerbaijan and Albania are members of the TAP project, and our countries have played a very important role in the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor. Representatives of Albania have always actively participated in the numerous meetings of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan and the European Union. Today, Azerbaijani gas contributes to European energy security. In July this year, a Memorandum of Understanding on strategic cooperation in the field of energy was signed between Azerbaijan and the European Commission. Based on that Memorandum, we intend to double our gas supplies to Europe by 2027. Of course, that gas will pass through the territory of Albania, thus providing additional support and contribution to Europe's energy security.

Our gas reserves are very rich. Currently, the issue of doubling the capacity of both TAP and TANAP gas pipelines is being discussed. So this project – the Southern Gas Corridor – has been in operation for almost two years, but the expansion of these two pipelines, which are already an integral part of the Southern Gas Corridor, is being discussed. Therefore, it shows that there is a great need and demand for it. Azerbaijan is already recognized and valued as a reliable partner by European Union officials. Of course, we also understand this responsibility quite well.

At the same time, we have also talked about the contribution we can make to the development of the gas industry in Albania. We have some ideas regarding this issue. A gas network has not been established in Albania yet. Azerbaijan can participate in that as an investor, we are ready for it. Today we will discuss this issue and other issues related to the field of energy," the head of state said.