Azerbaijani Land Forces holding competition for title of Best Tank Company (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. A competition for the title of Best Tank Company is being held in the Land Forces of Azerbaijan within the combat training plan for 2022, the Defense Ministry told Trend on November 17.

According to the ministry, the combat readiness of tank units is being inspected during the competition being held to improve the knowledge, abilities, and combat skills of servicemen.

Teams participating in the event are passing tests for driving, shooting at nighttime and in the daylight hours, physical training, and other activities.

According to the results of the competition, which will last until November 24, the crew to be awarded the title of the Best Tank Company will be determined.