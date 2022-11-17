We strengthen our cooperation with Azerbaijan in all areas - Turkish president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. We strengthen our cooperation with Azerbaijan in all areas following the "One nation, two states" motto, a letter from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the participants of the Azerbaijan Young Entrepreneurs Forum, jointly organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum and the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) under the Ministry of Economy, Trend reports on November 17.

"We are taking decisive steps towards a successful future," the letter said.