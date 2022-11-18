Georgian president sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan, Trend reports on November 18.

"Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Georgian people and my own, I would like to wholeheartedly congratulate you on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Georgia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Good neighborly relations between our countries date back multiple centuries. It is a natural consequence that after multiple hardships that preceded the independence of our countries. Georgia and Azerbaijan not only remained friendly states, but this relationship transformed into a strategic partnership.

Today, just like 30 years ago, when our countries were taking their first steps as independent and free states, the peace and security of the world are still facing the greatest threats and challenges. The stability and security of our region are vitally important to overcome these global challenges.

I believe that through our joint efforts, we will turn challenges into opportunities and will contribute to the further development of relations between our countries. I believe that Georgia and Azerbaijan will greatly contribute to the strengthening of security and stability as well as economic development not only in our region, but also on a global scale.

Your Excellency, I reaffirm my deepest respect, wish you success in service to your country, and to the friendly Azerbaijani people-peace, health, and prosperity," the letter said.