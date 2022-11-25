Azerbaijan marking second anniversary of Kalbajar district's liberation (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The second anniversary of the liberation of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district from the Armenian occupation is being marked in the country, Trend reports on November 25.

According to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 [signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war], Kalbajar was to be returned to Azerbaijan on November 15.

However, the Armenian side requested additional 10 days for the withdrawal of its armed forces and civilians illegally placed there from the district. Therefore, once again showing humanism, the Azerbaijani state, taking into account the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin, extended this period until November 25, 2020.

The Armenian armed forces occupied the Kalbajar district on April 2, 1993. As a result of the occupation, 53,340 Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced persons, 55 military servicemen and 511 civilians were killed, 321 people were taken prisoner and went missing, and thousands of residents were injured.

Currently, restoration and construction work is underway in Kalbajar, a new infrastructure is being created, and the district is being revived. More than 71,000 residents of Kalbajar are looking forward to returning to their native lands.