Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Turkmenistan plan to sign new agreements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. It is planned to sign 5 agreements between Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Turkmenistan said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye Mevlut Cavusoglu at a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredow in Ankara, Trend reports.

He said that Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Turkmenistan are going to take new steps in cooperation in the field of energy.

"In the near future, meetings with the companies of the three countries working in this field will be held," said Cavusoglu.