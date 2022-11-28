Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Turkmenistan plan to sign new agreements

Politics Materials 28 November 2022 15:34 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Turkmenistan plan to sign new agreements

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. It is planned to sign 5 agreements between Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Turkmenistan said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye Mevlut Cavusoglu at a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredow in Ankara, Trend reports.

He said that Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Turkmenistan are going to take new steps in cooperation in the field of energy.

"In the near future, meetings with the companies of the three countries working in this field will be held," said Cavusoglu.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more