Positions of Azerbaijani army come under fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Positions of the Azerbaijani army came under fire, Trend reports on November 30 via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed [in accordance with a trilateral statement signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 Second Karabakh War], fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Shusha and Aghdam districts using small arms of various calibers from 14:40 to 15:50 (GMT+4) on November 30.

"Adequate response measures were taken by the units of the Azerbaijani army stationed in the indicated directions," the ministry added.