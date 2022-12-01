Azerbaijani Ambassador to France comments on French National Assembly resolution against Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva commented on the anti-Azerbaijani resolution adopted by the French National Assembly, Trend reports via Abdullayeva's Twitter publication.

"To the attention of the French National Assembly: Armenia has kept Azerbaijani territories under occupation for 30 years, violated the fundamental rights of a million Azerbaijanis, committed war crimes and devastated the region. All this time you have been silent. By speaking out now, you are only hindering peace," the publication says.