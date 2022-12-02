Azerbaijan, North Macedonia discuss co-op prospects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. On December 1, 2022, Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, has met with Bujar Osmani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia, as part of the 29th meeting of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers, which was held in the Polish city of Lodz, Trend reports citing the press service of the MFA.

During this meeting, they discussed cooperation between the two countries in various fields, opportunities for its development, energy security, as well as plans and prospects for cooperation within the framework of the presidency of North Macedonia in the OSCE in 2023.

Bayramov provided his counterpart with detailed information about the current situation in the region, the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the process of normalization of relations and the work done by Azerbaijan in this area, as well as the provocations committed by Armenia, which damage the normalization.

Expressing his appreciation with the existing bilateral relations, Minister Osmani highly estimated Azerbaijan's contribution to the energy security of Europe.

Taking into account the difficulties arising within the OSCE, he shared his thoughts on strengthening the capacities of the organization.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.