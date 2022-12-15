Cooperation in context of Middle Corridor serves common interests - Turkish president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Cooperation in the context of the Middle Corridor, coming to the forefront as a reliable transport route, serves common interests of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

Erdogan made the remark at an expanded meeting with the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov in Turkmenbashi city.

“We complemented an important part of the corridor with the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line,” the Turkish president said.

“Having commissioned Marmaray, Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, Istanbul Airport, Osman Gazi and Canakkale 1915 bridges, we have ensured the entire transport route in the East-West direction,” he further said. “By joint efforts and work, we can make this route more profitable, speed up border and customs procedures.”

Emphasizing that the abolition or maintenance of fees for crossing land borders for suppliers from all three countries, as well as the abolition or extension of visas and the reduction of visa fees will help increase trade, Erdogan added that the documents in the transport and customs sectors, planned for signing, will become the basis for the joint efforts.