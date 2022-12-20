Azerbaijani MPs condemn France's violation of rights of Corsican population (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 11:32)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The Corsican issue was discussed at today's meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani MPs condemned France's violation of the rights of the Corsican population.

MP Musa Gasimli noted that France has no right to speak about democracy.

According to him, the history of France is the history of colonialism, tears, blood, and mass killings of people.

"In Corsica, people want freedom of language, and culture and the French authorities respond to their request with guns. All actions of France must be condemned," said the MP.

"No one has the right to speak to Azerbaijan in the language of threats and violence," he added.

Other MPs stated that the events in Corsica should not go unnoticed. Corsica was occupied by France. France's violation of the law must be stopped. The MPs wondered: how can France support the separatist Arayik Harutyunyan while depriving the Corsicans of their rights?