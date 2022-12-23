Armenia attempts to give false appearance of crisis – Azerbaijani FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 16:35)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Armenia attempts to present as if there's a crisis, Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said at the press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, held today in Moscow, Trend reports.

“We see the escalated situation. Armenia is spreading this narrative to give a false appearance of an unfounded crisis. We also know from our activists that people on the Lachin road are facing threats. They are not allowed to use this road," he noted.

In the spring and summer of 2022, hundreds of Azerbaijani builders worked for six months on a daily basis in the settlements where the local population lives. They had close everyday engagements. During these six months, there was no one except for the Azerbaijani and local Armenian population and there was not a single case of conflict between them, the minister added.