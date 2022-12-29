Azerbaijan amends composition of commission for transportation of Kazakh oil - order (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 11:47)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on amendments to Order No. 1000 dated September 14, 2005 "On some measures related to the development of issues of transportation of Kazakh oil through the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to the order, the composition of the commission formed by part 1 of the order is as follows:

"Chairman of the commission:

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the commission:

President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Members of the commission:

Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

Deputy Minister of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

Deputy Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

First Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC.