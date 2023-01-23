Azerbaijan makes amendments to state registration of real property

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. President Ilham Aliyev signed the law amending the law "On the State Register of Real Estate", Trend reports.

According to the amendment, article 9-1 is added to the law, concerning the state registration of rights to real estate property through the "single window" system.

9-1.1. State registration of rights through the "single window" on the basis of notarized agreements on the disposal of real estate property, as well as other documents (including a contract, a certificate of the spouses' ownership right to a share in the common property, a certificate of inheritance by law or will, a distribution plan, notification of the last payment according to the contract of purchase and sale in debt, etc.), drawn up and (or) certified as a result of a notarized action regarding the real estate property, provides for:

- use by a notary of electronic documents on state registration of rights reflected in the information system automatically;

- transfer of electronic copies of documents required for state registration of rights by a notary through information systems;

- transfer by the notary of payments necessary for the state registration of rights, as necessary.