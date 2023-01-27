Employee of Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran talks recent terorrist attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. An embassy employee who tried to stop a terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran spoke about what happened, Trend reports.

The employee spoke about the moment of death of the head of the security service of the embassy, ​​Orkhan Asgarov, repelling a terrorist attack.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The attacker turned out to be a 50-year-old man who drove up to the administrative building with two young children: a 14-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy. He opened fire with a Kalashnikov assault rifle at a security post, killing the head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The incident is currently being investigated.