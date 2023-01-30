NATO ready to strengthen political dialogue, practical co-op with partners in S. Caucasus - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. NATO is ready to strengthen political dialogue and practical cooperation with partners in the South Caucasus, NATO official told Trend.

"Javier Colomina's visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan on January 19 was part of his regular political consultations as Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia. It was his third official visit to the region since his appointment as Special Representative in September 2021," the official noted.

In Baku, Special Representative Colomina met with Foreign Minister Bayramov and other officials, the source said.

"They exchanged views on a range of topics where NATO-Azerbaijan partnership could be further developed, including defense reform and modernization – with the aim of enhancing Azerbaijani military forces’ interoperability with NATO – as well as energy security and human security," he added.

The sides also exchanged views on current issues related to the region’s stability and security, including the situation on the Lachin-Khankendi road, the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the prospects for a resumption of talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Colomina also welcomed the enhanced role of the EU in support of regional stability.