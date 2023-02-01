Azerbaijani, Ugandan FMs hold phone talks (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 18:52)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Phone talks between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda, General Abubaker Jeje Odongo took place on February 1, 2023, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the phone conversation, the sides discussed prospects for the development of Azerbaijan-Uganda relations and issues of cooperation within the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Minister Bayramov praised an effective cooperation between the two countries within the Non-Aligned Movement and other international platforms. Detailed information was provided on the preparations for the Summit of the NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19, which will be held in Baku in March 2023.

The Ministers noted the successful chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the Non-Aligned Movement since 2019, as well as the global initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan for the development of the Movement, stressed the importance of transferring the successful experience of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the NAM to Uganda as the next chairman of the Movement.

The officials reviewed preparations for the 19th NAM Summit, which is scheduled to be held in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, in December 2023.

During the phone conversation, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.