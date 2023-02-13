Efficiency of new plant to be very high with great savings on natural gas - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The efficiency of a new plant will be very high and there will be great savings on natural gas, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the groundbreaking ceremony held at the Gulustan Palace in Baku for a 1,280-MW thermal power plant, the largest in Azerbaijan's independence period, Trend reports.

"Within a few years, I am sure that as a result of the operation of this station, both the invested funds will return and, at the same time, the loan will be repaid. So it is an all-round successful project," President Ilham Aliyev said.