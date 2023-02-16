First Lady of Türkiye Emine Erdogan expresses gratitude to First VP Mehriban Aliyeva and Azerbaijan for aid provided to earthquake-hit Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The wife of the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Emine Erdogan, thanked First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva for humanitarian support provided to the earthquake-hit Türkiye, Trend reports.

"We will not forget our Azerbaijani brothers who said that "your pain is our pain". I would like to express my gratitude to Azerbaijan and my dear friend Mehriban Aliyeva, who have provided us with humanitarian aid planes, and, especially search and rescue teams, since the first day," Emine Erdogan wrote on her Twitter page.