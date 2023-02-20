Azerbaijani ministry shares update on medical aid to quake-injured Turkish citizens (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Mobile field hospitals of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, sent following the instruction of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Türkiye to provide assistance in eliminating the consequences of the deadly earthquake, continue their operations in Kahramanmaras province seriously damaged by the earthquake, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, over the past few weeks, 1,090 people, including 199 children, received medical aid at these hospitals.

The mobile field hospitals, provided with all the equipment necessary for checkups and treatment, continue their uninterrupted activities.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

As many as 41,020 people died, following the earthquake in Türkiye.