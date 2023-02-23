US hopes for continuation of progress reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia - State Dept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The US hopes for continuation of progress reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ned Price, State Department Spokesperson, said, Trend reports.

According to Price, what is visible today is the result of the engagement between the parties over the last couple months.

"This has been the result of bilateral engagement with the US, trilateral engagement with the US, the work that the EU has done in their diplomacy as well, and what we hope to see when the parties come together in Brussels in the coming days in the talks hosted by President Michel of the EU," he noted.

Meanwhile, US State Secretary Antony Blinken has met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan in Munich on February 18.