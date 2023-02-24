Azerbaijani ministry's field hospitals continue aid to quake-injured Turkish citizens (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Mobile field hospitals of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, sent to fraternal Türkiye following the instruction of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in order to assist the victims and eliminate the consequences of the devastating earthquake, continue their work in severely damaged Kahramanmaras, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, over the past few days, 1,623 people (including 319 children) have received medical aid at these hospitals.

"The mobile field hospitals, equipped with all the necessary facilities for checkup and treatment of the injured people, continue their uninterrupted activities in the disaster area," said the statement.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.