Turkish businessman visits camp of Azerbaijani volunteers in quake-affected Türkiye (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Turkish businessman Bilal Erdogan visited the camp of Azerbaijani volunteers in earthquake-rocked Türkiye the other day, as well as familiarized himself with young volunteers' activity in the disaster area, the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation told Trend.

He highly commended the major aid campaigns conducted by the Azerbaijani state and people, as well as the noble volunteer work of the country's young people. Erdogan also expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its solidarity with Türkiye at such a difficult time.

Furthermore, Bilal Erdogan took a memorable photo with the Azerbaijani volunteers, said the slogan of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev "one fist, one heart, one soul", along with them, thereby conveying the message of brotherhood, friendship and solidarity.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani volunteers, providing assistance to quake victims in the Turkish Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Adiyaman, and Malatya provinces, also help with unloading, sorting, and distributing food, clothing, and medicines, as well as delivering other aid to various points. The young people give out water and hot drinks to the local population, deliver the necessary assistance to dozens of neighborhoods located in different disaster areas and offer other support services. They also visit remote villages to provide them with humanitarian aid.

In the meantime, Azerbaijani volunteers are setting up tents for the rehabilitation and effective organization of leisure time for children affected by the earthquake, as well as providing psychological support services to hundreds of children in order to minimize the quake shocks. In addition, Azerbaijan's medically trained volunteers help local residents with referring to professional doctors after providing primary health care, as well as serve victims in field pharmacies.