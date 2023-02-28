President of UN General Assembly to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. President of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Kőrösi will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan to take part at the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit dedicated to post-COVID recovery on March 2, 2023, the UN told Trend.

According to the UN, during the summit, Kőrösi will highlight the need for a “new dynamic” based on science, innovation, technology, and digitalization as the world overcomes the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official is expected to hold high-level meetings in Azerbaijan. Kőrösi will be accompanied by a delegation of four staff members including Deputy Chef de Cabinet Fernando Marani and Deputy Chef de Cabinet for Economy and Energy & Team Leader – Sustainable Development Husniyya Mammadova.

Kőrösi's visit to the country will last until March 3, 2023.

During the ministerial conference of the Mid-Term Ministers of the Organization held last summer, the NAM member states adopted a unanimous decision to extend Azerbaijan's chairmanship. Azerbaijan took important steps toward the Movement’s institutionalization during its chairmanship, thus, the single logo and flag of the movement was approved and the Youth and Parliamentary Networks of the NAM were established.