Politics Materials 28 February 2023 15:17 (UTC +04:00)
Honest relations established between Azerbaijan, Russia - FM Lavrov

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Honest relations have been established between Azerbaijan and Russia, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the opening of the conference "Russian-Azerbaijani relations in the 21st century: strategic partnership in the context of regional security" as part of the 3rd meeting of the Russia-Azerbaijan Expert Council in Baku.

"We are not trying to hide those issues where our positions do not coincide. We honestly express the nuances and solve them, but honestly. This is reflected in the Declaration," he said

