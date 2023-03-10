Current problems discussed at Global Baku Forum - former UK PM Brown (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 11:21)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Current problems are touched upon and discussed as part of the Global Baku Forum, former Prime Minister of the UK Gordon Brown said in a video message at the panel session of the X Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"There are still problems observed in the field of health care. The pandemic has led to a high mortality rate. We must do everything possible, otherwise, we will face more serious problems in the future. Countries should allocate sufficient funding for health care. Resource mobilization can solve this problem," he said.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum has today kicked off. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The Forum is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.