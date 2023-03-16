Azerbaijan and Türkiye have always been by each other's side on both joyful and somber days - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have always been by each other's side on both joyful and somber days. And it will continue to be the case in the future too, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara, Trend reports.

“The political, diplomatic and moral support of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Azerbaijan from the first hours of the Second Karabakh War to the last day in 2020 gave us extra strength. In the meantime, during the 44-day war, the entire Turkish people stood with Azerbaijan. Thousands of support and congratulatory messages from Türkiye came both during the war and after our historic Victory,” the head of state underlined.

“In June 2021, the Shusha Declaration between Türkiye and Azerbaijan was signed in the city of Shusha, the crown jewel of Karabakh, and our relations were officially raised to the level of an alliance,” the President emphasized.